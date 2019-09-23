Crash blocks WB County Line Road in Spring Hill

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person was injured in a crash in Spring Hill on Monday morning.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The accident happened at County Line Road and Medical Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.
The crash is blocking the westbound lanes of County Line Road, according to the Florida Department of Transportation’s website.
Further information was not immediately available.
