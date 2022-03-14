Crafted in History: Dunedin Brewery staple in town’s thriving brewery scene

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A historic brewery in Dunedin continues to aid the city’s large craft brewery scene as the beer industry in the area continues to thrive.

Michael Lyn Bryant is the vice president, graphic designer, social media manager and much more at Dunedin Brewery. It’s Florida’s oldest microbrewery, located at 937 Douglas Avenue.

His father, Michael Norman Bryant, founded the brewery in 1995. Bryant said his father started brewing wine when he was a teenager, getting in to home brewing of beer through his friends as he got older.

“Ultimately we always called it a ‘hobby out of control,’ because it started in his kitchen and, growing up there, I always used to be like, ‘oh dad, this smells terrible!’” Bryant said.

The elder Bryant decided to get out of his main line of work, construction, to do something “a little more fun,” making brewery beer his life.

“And now we are here 25 years later,” said Bryant.

Dunedin Brewery started in the city when there were only about four restaurants. It’s since exploded, with almost 10 breweries and multiple bars, along with other things to do. Bryant said it used to be a “ghost town.”

Bryant calls it an overall friendly town. Folks of all walks of life come through his doors.

The Dunedin Brewery has three year-round beers in their rotation for locals and travelers alike.

“Our most popular beer that we’ve brewed since 1997 is our apricot peach, which is, we call it a beer for non-beer drinkers but also beer drinkers alike,” Bryant explained. “A lot of people think it’s just women might like it, but men like it just as much. It’s not too sweet, it’s not overly fruity, it’s just got a nice aromatic and a nice balance to the wheat malts we use in there.”

Dunedin Brewery also brews an American classic beer and a standard IPA in addition to their multiple IPAs throughout the year. They also have a beer called “Air,” their lightest brew – loosely based off Miller High Life.

The Dunedin Brewery has about 12 different beers that rotate, including a sour with mangos and peaches, a cream ale, American brown and red ales, a coffee beer in collaboration with Joffrey’s Coffee and much more.

As for entertainment, you won’t find your standard trivia and bar games at Dunedin Brewery. Bryant said they stick to music, outside of an open mic comedy night on Tuesday.

The brewery is home to live bands on the weekends, with anything from locals about to break into the music scene to nationally touring bands. Bryant said they’ve had everything from major jazz-funk bands based in Dunedin, to rock, funk and more.

Bryant said the biggest segment of their customers comes from tourism, as Dunedin continues to grow as a “brewery town.”

“Dunedin used to be hardcore local. Nobody knew about this place and now it’s a huge destination,” he said. “We get people from Canada, Chicago, New York, Texas, California, Oregon. The thing that I think brings everyone together is their passion for trying something local and getting a taste of what’s local.”

He said another big reason for the brewery’s success in Dunedin is their collaborations, saying things “kind of snowballed” after a 7venth Sun Brewery opened in the area.

“My dad, when he first started the brewery, he didn’t just see this as a one-brewery town,” Bryant explained. “He thought of places like Boulder, Colorado, where there’s multiple breweries in walking distance and he always had a vision that if he could just convince other people that have a like-minded craft would come and maybe start a brewery here.”

What sets Dunedin Brewery apart from the many other breweries in town is their longevity, according to Bryant.

“We are a family-owned business, pretty much 10 years into our second generation. And we have very long term employees that have been working here since before any other breweries existed in this town,” he said. “We also have live music and we don’t charge a dime for it. We focus on doing collaborations with bands and being very art-forward.”

Dunedin Brewery is open Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 1 a.m. The brewery is closed on Monday. The brewery’s live music calendar can be found on this website.