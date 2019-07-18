Coyote enters ‘doggie door,’ kills dog inside home

BUENA PARK (CNN) – A homeowner in Buena Park lost his dog after a coyote got into his house.

The wild animal snuck inside through his pet door.

His other dog was seriously hurt.

“This was all covered in blood. All of this area.”

Scott Goodling says a coyote came into his home through his doggy door and attacked his dog Murphy last Friday night in Buena Park.

It’s the second time he says that his dog Murphy has been attacked by a coyote. Murphy has stitches everywhere.

“He’s lucky to be alive. I mean, what dog survives two coyote attacks?” Goodling said.

His 10-year-old malty-poo Sally is missing and he suspects the coyote took her last Friday night.

“She’s just the sweetest little dog and she was just carried away. She is very tiny,” he said.

A neighbor’s security video caught a pack of coyotes in the neighborhood around the same time his dogs were attacked.

The neighbor says his cat was killed by a coyote.

“Over the past year, they’ve really increased in numbers and especially became more brazen and bold,” Goodling said.

The neighborhood now wants city leaders to do something about the roaming coyotes.