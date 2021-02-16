COVID Ribbon Memorial stretched to full length on Anna Maria Island

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Dozens of people came together Tuesday morning to honor lives lost in Florida throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers stretched the COVID Ribbon Memorial to its full length on Anna Maria Island, drawing attention from just about everyone passing by.

The memorial was created back in mid-November when Florida’s death toll was around 16,000. Cathy Tobias spent countless hours since then tying knots with the help of family and friends to create the ribbon chain.

One ribbon represents one life lost to COVID-19.

Tuesday was the first public display for the COVID Ribbon Memorial. Tobias was overcome with emotion as members of the community lifted the chain overhead in a moment of silence.

“I teared up. I need a word for it, it was beautiful,” said Tobias. “It just was extremely emotional. I loved the way everyone came together. I felt connected to every single person that was here. I felt connected to all the lives we have so unfortunately lost here in Florida and everywhere,” she continued.

During Tuesday’s display on the beach, nearly 30,000 ribbons were on display. The chain stretched two and a half football fields in length.

Several people added names of loved ones to the chain Tuesday. Pam Butsch lost a close friend to the virus one week ago.

“It is just so touching. I just can’t even talk about it, I am just shaking inside, but I feel good about it. I am going to put her name on that ribbon and just a memory of all the people that are gone and hopefully we just don’t lose a lot more,” said Butsch.

Doris Hilgeman of Holmes Beach added her sister’s name to the chain.

“My sister passed away in December from COVID and because of the distancing, we did not get together for any type of ceremony or celebration of her life and that made it very difficult to share your grief with others relatives and to have the beginning of closure,” said Hilgeman.

The island resident says the COVID Ribbon Memorial gave her a chance to honor her sister in a special way.

“It is a special memorial for me. It really will always be in my memory,” said Hilgeman. “The lives lost weren’t forgotten. We have this chance to remember them and maybe make some people take it more seriously than they are,” she continued.

Tobias hopes to bring the ribbon memorial to other public spaces across the state.

“This is meant for everybody,” said Tobias. It is just an opportunity to grieve together, remember and heal together as a community,” she said.

You can find more information about the COVID Ribbon Memorial here.