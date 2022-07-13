The highly contagious omicron subvariant now accounts for more than half of new infections in the U.S.

(NBC News) — Hospitals across the country are bracing for another surge in Covid-19 patients as the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.5 sweeps the nation.

“Statewide, we’re definitely seeing an increase,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the infectious diseases division at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

In Utah, Dr. Brandon Webb, an infectious diseases physician at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, said his health care system has noted a “significant uptick in hospitalizations over the last month.”

Nationwide, hospitalizations have doubled since May, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a media briefing Tuesday. An NBC News analysis found that Covid-related hospitalizations are up in all but four states, with the biggest recent jumps in the South.

