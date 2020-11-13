COVID-19 testing sites reopen in Tampa Bay after Tropical Storm Eta

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — COVID-19 testing sites have reopened in Tampa Bay after Tropical Storm Eta forced many of them to close.

The openings come as COVID-19 cases climb in almost every state, including Florida, where cases have steadily been on the rise since October.

In Florida, 5,607 cases were reported Wednesday. The percent positivity for new cases was 7.35%.

On Thursday the site at Raymond James Stadium reopened. A staff member told 8 On Your Side drivers were lined up to get tested.

On Friday morning, drivers started lining up at the Tropicana Field site an hour before it reopened.

More information on testing in Pinellas County is available on the county’s website.

And information about testing in Hillsborough County is available on its website as well.

