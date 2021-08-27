COVID-19 disrupting regular high school football season

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — High school football regular season games are set to begin Friday, but COVID-19 is threatening to shut down the Friday night lights.

Plant High School was scheduled to play against Chamberlain High, but too many Chamberlain players were in quarantine. Tampa Bay Tech was supposed to face Manatee High School, but that school is dealing with a bus driver shortage, and the players couldn’t make it to the game. Now Plant and Tampa Bay Tech will play against each other on Friday.

To stop this from happening more often, Hillsborough County Schools is leaning on its mask mandate to protect students and coaches.

Hillsborough County Schools spokeswoman Erin Maloney said athletes are “not required to wear masks while competing in a sport,” but others will have to mask up if they’re inside.

“We want to make sure that anyone indoors except for an athlete who is actively participating is wearing a face covering,” said Maloney.

District officials said Spoto and Brandon High Schools are unable to play Friday night due to the number of players in quarantine.