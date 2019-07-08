Passenger killed, driver hurt after dump truck slams into vehicle on Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has died and another was seriously hurt after a dump truck ran over a median and hit their vehicle head-on, police said.

The incident occurred on the Courtney Campbell Causeway at Rocky Point Drive at about 10:25 a.m.

Police said the truck was heading west on the causeway when for unknown reasons, it ran over the median and into oncoming traffic.

The driver and the passenger of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and the passenger later died.

The driver did not suffer any serious injuries and remained at the scene to cooperate with police officers, authorities said.

All lanes but one westbound lane on the Courtney Campbell have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

