Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Couple holds wedding outside grandma’s window, amid pandemic

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (CNN) – Social distancing did not get in the way of one couple’s big day in Ohio.

The bride’s grandma would not be able to attend the ceremony because her nursing home in boardman is on lockdown.

So the bride, Danielle Beaumier, exchanged “I do’s” with her fiancee right outside the grandma’s window.

Her grandmother watched the entire ceremony on Saturday and waved at the newlyweds.

Beaumier said she is happy her grandma was able to be at there one way or another.

“My important thing was having my grandmother there, so as long as that happened, I was happy with the outcome,” Beaumier said.

Beaumier and her husband are planning to wait until august to have their wedding reception.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Les Miller proposes curfew in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Les Miller proposes curfew in Hillsborough County"

Commissioner Murman supports curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commissioner Murman supports curfew"

Chronister: Curfew sends louder, clearer message

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronister: Curfew sends louder, clearer message"

See underwater friends at MOTE Marine through new virtual learning center

Thumbnail for the video titled "See underwater friends at MOTE Marine through new virtual learning center"

First round of stimulus checks on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "First round of stimulus checks on the way"

In The Night Sky

Thumbnail for the video titled "In The Night Sky"

Florida eclipses 20,000 coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida eclipses 20,000 coronavirus cases"

Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases"

Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss