Couple holds wedding outside grandma’s window, amid pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (CNN) – Social distancing did not get in the way of one couple’s big day in Ohio.

The bride’s grandma would not be able to attend the ceremony because her nursing home in boardman is on lockdown.

So the bride, Danielle Beaumier, exchanged “I do’s” with her fiancee right outside the grandma’s window.

Her grandmother watched the entire ceremony on Saturday and waved at the newlyweds.

Beaumier said she is happy her grandma was able to be at there one way or another.

“My important thing was having my grandmother there, so as long as that happened, I was happy with the outcome,” Beaumier said.

Beaumier and her husband are planning to wait until august to have their wedding reception.

