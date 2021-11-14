Couple hit while walking to car, Tampa police searching for suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man and woman injured.

Police say the couple was walking to their car that was parked on N. Armenia Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday when they were struck by a car driving south.

Witnesses stated the vehicle never slowed down after hitting the man and woman, and immediately turned east on Dewey Street then south, which is the wrong way, on N. Howard Avenue.

The police department says the female victim was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. The adult male remains in critical condition.

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a silver/gray older model midsize SUV and will have front-end damage to the headlights and wiper blades. If you have any information on this incident, please call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

