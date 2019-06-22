Couple gets married at Tampa General Hospital in maternity ward

TAMPA (WFLA) – The flower girls wore pink, the nurses wore blue scrubs.

Liz Halperin and Kevin Tempel planned to spend Friday at Redington Beach getting married, instead they spent the day at Tampa General Hospital.

Liz is pregnant and earlier in the day her doctor told her the wedding could not go on at the beach.

“So, I am here, preeclampsia 30 weeks pregnant,” said Halperin.

The news came as a bit of shock but Liz and Kevin agreed her health and the health of the baby were the most important thing.

“We were like what? Do we have to stay? We have a wedding, maybe like next week and they said no,” said Halperin.

At Tampa General Hospital, nursing manager Danielle Brennan was making her rounds and ran into Liz.

“She very casually mentioned to me that she was supposed to be getting married on the beach. My initial thought was, this day cannot come and go without a celebration,” said Brennan.

So, friends, family, and nurses pitched in to make the wedding happen. “The nurses here have been amazing. We had no idea that they had all of this planned,” said Halperin.

The groom, Kevin Tempel says they just decided to go ahead with the ceremony because friends and family were already in town.

“We had talked about going ahead and getting married because we really wanted to be married before Bryson was born,” said Tempel.

The ceremony was delayed slightly when the bride’s blood pressure rose above an acceptable level, but before the sun had set over the hospital, the bride and groom said: “I do”.

The honeymoon however will have to wait.