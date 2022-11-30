DAYTON, Oh. (WFLA) – ‘Tis the season for giving! An Ohio couple decided to take matters into their own hands after they saw a delivery driver dump packages on the side of the road on Black Friday.

Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine told local news outlets that they grew suspicious when they noticed a FedEx truck pulled over to the side of the road.

The couple said they noticed the truck had its emergency lights on and that’s when they saw the driver throw something out.

“He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him,” Raisch told NBC Affiliate WLWT5. Raisch said they drove up the next street and waited until he was already pulling away before going to investigate.

When they got to the side of the road where the driver had been, “a bunch” of boxes were laid out.

Photo credit: Tristen Raisch

The couple noted that among the dumped boxes were kitchenware and even flowers.

“That broke my heart,” Raisch told WLWT, suggesting that they could’ve been for a funeral.

While the couple pondered on what to do about the packages, calling the police crossed their minds, but decided it would take even longer for the packages to reach their rightful owners.

That’s when they decided to deliver the packages themselves. For a couple of hours, the two drove around the Dayton area to ensure the packages got into the right hands.

“I called every number on each box and told them that I had their package and will deliver it to their house,” Arnwine told WKRC.

Arnwine said people were “amazed” after they received their packages and couldn’t stop thanking them for their kind deed.

The couple added that everyone they delivered to called the company to complain, in hopes that an incident like this won’t happen again.

Arnwine added that he hoped the driver is caught because “that’s wrong for this time of the year.”