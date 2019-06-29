Breaking News
Arrest made in deadly mosque shooting in Tampa
Live Now
Track storms with MAX Defender 8 radar

Couple clones cat after it dies for hefty price

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WCNC) – A North Carolina couple couldn’t bear to break the bond they had with their furry feline friend. So after 19-year-old Cinnabun passed away, the Bullerdicks decided to clone their kitty.

The cost? A whopping price of $25,000.

The couple found a Texas-based company known for cloning dogs, cats and horses. They bought a kit and with a skin sample and saliva sample… Cinnabun the second was born.

Ashley and Brian Bullerdick say the now 5-month-old kitten acts and looks just like its predecessor.

The husband and wife say they aren’t counting a possible Cinnabun the third out but hope this kitty lives a long full life like the first.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss