Couple clones cat after it dies for hefty price

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WCNC) – A North Carolina couple couldn’t bear to break the bond they had with their furry feline friend. So after 19-year-old Cinnabun passed away, the Bullerdicks decided to clone their kitty.

The cost? A whopping price of $25,000.

The couple found a Texas-based company known for cloning dogs, cats and horses. They bought a kit and with a skin sample and saliva sample… Cinnabun the second was born.

Ashley and Brian Bullerdick say the now 5-month-old kitten acts and looks just like its predecessor.

The husband and wife say they aren’t counting a possible Cinnabun the third out but hope this kitty lives a long full life like the first.