Couple charged with smuggling drugs into Pinellas County jail

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo couple is behind bars after detectives say they were smuggling and selling drugs in Pinellas County jail.

Detectives say, Antoinette Monroe, 26, was mailing her boyfriend Jason Davis, 26 Suboxone strips to sell in the jail.

Through interviews with inmates and other investigative techniques, detectives learned Davis sold approximately $600 worth of Suboxone while housed in the Pinellas County Jail.

On Sept. 24, Monroe was detained during a traffic stop where marijuana and morphine were found in her possession according to deputies.

Monroe was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance, two counts Introduction of Contraband into a Detention Facility and Driving on a Suspended License.

Davis was charged with two counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Principal, two counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance Principal; two counts Introduction of Contraband into a Detention Facility Principal. These charges were added to the charges he is currently incarcerated on.