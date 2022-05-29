The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of May 27 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 83.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.6% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of May 26, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Bradford County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (12,613 fully vaccinated)

— 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (150 total deaths)

— 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,917 (7,591 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#49. Wakulla County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (15,224 fully vaccinated)

— 33.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (126 total deaths)

— 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,850 (10,071 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

#48. Madison County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (8,568 fully vaccinated)

— 31.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (97 total deaths)

— 51.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,958 (5,910 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

#47. Okeechobee County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (19,698 fully vaccinated)

— 30.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (183 total deaths)

— 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,503 (10,754 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#46. DeSoto County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (17,775 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (150 total deaths)

— 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,097 (9,537 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#45. Levy County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (19,688 fully vaccinated)

— 29.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (170 total deaths)

— 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,928 (10,346 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#44. Franklin County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (5,877 fully vaccinated)

— 27.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (52 total deaths)

— 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,872 (3,137 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#43. Walton County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (36,677 fully vaccinated)

— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (214 total deaths)

— 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,739 (17,584 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#42. Hendry County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (21,068 fully vaccinated)

— 25.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (160 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,226 (11,861 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#41. Gulf County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (7,152 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (79 total deaths)

— 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,747 (4,330 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

#40. Highlands County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (56,030 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 651 (691 total deaths)

— 87.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,174 (24,616 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#39. Bay County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (93,551 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (828 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,929 (47,047 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#38. Santa Rosa County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (100,538 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (621 total deaths)

— 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,675 (49,166 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#37. Clay County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (119,430 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (856 total deaths)

— 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,759 (54,285 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#36. Hernando County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (107,016 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (1,100 total deaths)

— 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,210 (43,069 total cases)

— 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#35. Escambia County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (179,216 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (1,313 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,852 (82,291 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#34. Citrus County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (84,800 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 655 (980 total deaths)

— 88.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,389 (30,513 total cases)

— 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#33. Leon County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (167,389 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (664 total deaths)

— 34.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,903 (87,789 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

#32. Marion County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (209,025 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (2,114 total deaths)

— 66.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,252 (85,005 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#31. Polk County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (417,864 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (3,009 total deaths)

— 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,394 (205,794 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#30. Nassau County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (51,437 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (295 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,555 (22,648 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#29. Gadsden County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (26,628 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (207 total deaths)

— 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,766 (13,591 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

#28. St. Lucie County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (193,191 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (1,228 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,259 (76,358 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#27. Pasco County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (328,433 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (1,913 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,807 (126,338 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#26. Jefferson County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (8,536 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (61 total deaths)

— 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,134 (4,008 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#25. Volusia County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (332,007 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (1,992 total deaths)

— 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,804 (120,636 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#24. Duval County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (588,166 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (3,419 total deaths)

— 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,104 (259,587 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#23. Manatee County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (250,479 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (1,440 total deaths)

— 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,646 (99,385 total cases)

— 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#22. Seminole County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (294,297 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (1,100 total deaths)

— 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,733 (107,259 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#21. Lee County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (480,801 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (2,170 total deaths)

— 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,610 (197,348 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#20. Hillsborough County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (930,248 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (3,804 total deaths)

— 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,268 (386,657 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#19. Flagler County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (73,561 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (359 total deaths)

— 10.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,082 (23,110 total cases)

— 29.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#18. Martin County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (103,065 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (621 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,688 (31,697 total cases)

— 30.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#17. Okaloosa County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (135,931 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (689 total deaths)

— 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,773 (52,206 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#16. Pinellas County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (633,645 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (3,369 total deaths)

— 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,430 (218,694 total cases)

— 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#15. Brevard County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (392,187 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (2,107 total deaths)

— 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,077 (138,910 total cases)

— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#14. Charlotte County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (124,352 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (815 total deaths)

— 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,783 (37,372 total cases)

— 30.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#13. Lake County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (243,312 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (1,507 total deaths)

— 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,021 (88,186 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#12. Alachua County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (179,324 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (670 total deaths)

— 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,131 (70,303 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#11. Palm Beach County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (998,355 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (5,073 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,763 (385,618 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#10. Indian River County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (108,243 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (658 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,165 (33,847 total cases)

— 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#9. Orange County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (972,034 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (2,846 total deaths)

— 41.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,136 (392,066 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#8. Sarasota County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (305,070 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (1,628 total deaths)

— 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,893 (94,959 total cases)

— 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#7. Collier County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (271,523 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (1,003 total deaths)

— 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,859 (87,986 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#6. St. Johns County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (187,103 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (568 total deaths)

— 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,305 (64,329 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#5. Broward County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (1,402,166 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (5,873 total deaths)

— 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,281 (630,368 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

#4. Osceola County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (275,932 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (1,150 total deaths)

— 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,411 (118,028 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

#3. Monroe County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (58,553 fully vaccinated)

— 17.2% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (119 total deaths)

— 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,749 (19,113 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#2. Sumter County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.7% (106,820 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (581 total deaths)

— 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,277 (22,878 total cases)

— 39.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

#1. Miami-Dade County, FL

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (2,324,043 fully vaccinated)

— 27.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (10,957 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 45,729 (1,242,434 total cases)

— 60.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida