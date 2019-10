(CNN) - Bahamian fisherman Howard Armstrong finally has his wife’s body, and a little peace, two months after Hurricane Dorian smashed his home and his life.

He knew Lynn was dead. He’d seen her body floating in the kitchen where they had hauled themselves on top of cabinets to try to escape the rising storm surge. Armstrong had swum out to see if there was any help, but found none. When he came back, the cabinets had disintegrated and his wife had passed, perhaps from hypothermia, perhaps she had drowned.