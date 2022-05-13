Using Food as Medicine, as our immune systems are increasingly challenged by our rapidly changing world.

Lorna Flores a Functional Nutritional Health Coach & Chef and Dr. Ruben Valdes, DC, a Functional Medicine doctor join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how food is medicine.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.