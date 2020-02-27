COULD GLOBAL TOURISM EXPOSE TAMPA BAY TO CORONOVIRUS: Thousands arriving soon for Spring Break, Mayors in Tampa, St. Petersburg concerned, putting plans in place

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WLFA) – In the Tampa Bay region, a thriving tourism industry is key for a successful economy. It is, in fact, crucial. The popularity of Tampa Bay has enjoyed a massive spike in tourism in recent years, and the surge starts like clockwork as March approaches.

Each year, locals are proud to showcase their towns and cities, hosting a worldwide influx of visitors. Tampa Bay has always been a popular travel destination spot, boasting fans across the globe. That distinction grows stronger each year, as countless people spend their vacations right here, including Spring Break and Easter.

It’s a steady stream over the course of several months, starting with an arrival process in March where vacations include Spring Break and Easter. This time of year is known as, “the busy season,” attracting visitors from all over the world.

Thousands travel to the Bay Area during the spring. They fill hotels, restaurants, businesses and local attractions. It is, indeed, the busiest season for the Bay Area – and the most profitable.

This year, however, the world is a bit different.

Right now, people are watching, waiting and wondering where this highly contagious disease will strike next. With its origins rooted in China, this often-fatal condition struck hard and fast. Suddenly, it was everywhere in Asia, where people saw a massive spike in sickness and death.

This epidemic is now a household name – coronavirus.

It strikes with a vengeance and doesn’t stop. It’s spreads rapidly and forcefully, which is what seems to worry people the most. The world health stage went from no cases to epidemic-status in the blink of an eye. It was suddenly everywhere.

The coronavirus has infected thousands in all parts of the world. People are understandably terrified, especially those in China as the government tries frantically to contain it. Videos have gone viral showing teams of healthcare officials in protective gear removing citizens from their homes – often against their will. The scenarios are chilling as citizens of all ages are seen crying, kicking and screaming as they are carried away.

This deadly, global health crisis is creating so many new patients, so fast, existing hospitals have run out of room. Many locations have been forced to create makeshift exam rooms as they treat patients in any open space available. As the numbers continue to rise, more hospitals are needed

Right now, global health care providers are scrambling at medical centers everywhere, struggling to keep up with the vast number of new arrivals each day.

Coronavirus is not slowing or stopping.

In fact, many experts admit there’s seemingly no solution, at least for now. Currently, with no end in sight, this critical illness has gripped the world with fear and confusion. For a condition so complex, it comes with a simple, stark description, heard round the world

It’s a cold that can kill you.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb each day with numbers making people nervous, anxious and suspicious. They’re left with more questions than answers. They want facts, the basics, with no doctored numbers. Questions are endless as new data comes out each day. They want to know – are the totals accurate? What about countries who see a spike, but fail to report cases? As countries tally the staggering numbers, the global fear grows deeper.

One thing is clear. The world wants information. Now.

And, when they get it, they’re making big changes for upcoming travel. The videos coming out of China are shocking and heartbreaking. The footage shows the front lines, so to speak, as patients endure treatment. There’s no doubt people are scared by what they see, quickly canceling international travel.

Countless international vacations have been rescheduled. No one wants to take chances. Cruise ships have seen dire conditions up close and personal as sickness run rampant for those on board. Passengers have shared their stories via FaceTime, while quarantined in the cabins for days.

The world is now constantly craving new information with details on new cases. They search online for new information, including current data on the rapid spread. They want answers. Where is it now? What’s the latest country to be infected? How many people have died? And, where? Ultimately, people are searching for an answer to the most terrifying question, asked worldwide.

Where is it headed next?

With the growing popularity of Tampa Bay, it is considered a top tourist destination. Each year, especially in the coming weeks, this region will welcome thousands of global guests, and they will be arriving from all over he world to visit pristine beaches, world-class restaurants, all while staying in local hotels and shopping at Bay Area businesses.

Tampa Bay beaches are ranked among the best in the world who keep coming back. They love it here with lush landscapes, endless beaches covered in soft sugar sand. The tides are so calm and so gentle, the Gulf waves often lull tourists and locals alike into a state of zen.

With the impending arrival of thousands of tourists, Bay Area leaders are on alert. Both sides of the Bay have coronavirus on the radar.

Just ask Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, two city leaders who are now being briefed daily on this global health crisis. They told 8 on your Side, they’re in the process of planning, preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

They know anything is possible with such a large influx of international visitors. They want to be prepared, should anything arise. Both leaders say they are concerned, as they constantly monitor the growing numbers.

They are, no doubt, posing a common question internally. It is the anticipated answer that has the leaders of Tampa Bay’s two largest cities ready to act. They’re in alert mode, working in tandem with their municipal counterparts, including law enforcement, health departments, first respondents and local hospitals.

They aren’t waiting.

This crisis calls for critical planning now. Should the deadly disease arrive in the Bay Area, they want a detailed plan in place. If they wait until it arrives, it’s too late. Coronavirus has proven to be a ruthless opponent. It is powerful and ruthless and everywhere. Tampa leaders don’t want that for the citizens who call the Bay Area home.

After all, it only takes one person.