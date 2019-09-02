Breaking News
Costco selling 72-pound wheel of cheese

CNN Newsource

(Photo: Costco.com)

(CNN) – Here’s something that will tease any cheese lover’s taste buds.

Shopping chain Costco is offering a wheel of cheese for sale on its website.

A 72-pound wheel of Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano, with a price tag of about $900.

But Costco claims it’s worth every penny because the cheese is aged 24 months and is “extravagant.”

Buyers can also end up saving money in the long run: the wheel costs far less per pound than the same type of cheese bought in small slices.

