Coronavirus relief package making its way to president’s desk after major hold-up

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A multi-billion-dollar coronavirus relief package is waiting for the Senate’s approval.

Texas’ senators both say the Senate should act as soon as possible to move the coronavirus relief bill to the president’s desk – the morning after a Congressman from Texas single-handedly held up the bill for most of the day on Monday.

In his final hours of self-quarantine, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz says he’s ready to get back to work.

“I’ve been working from home, actively engaged on the phone, on email and the internet and then tomorrow I will be flying back to D.C.,” Cruz said. 

Cruz isolated himself after coming into contact with two individuals with coronavirus.

Back in Washington, Texas’ other Senator John Cornyn says the healthy members of Congress need to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The multi-billion-dollar package would extend unemployment insurance, ensure paid leave for some workers, and provide free testing for people who need it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’s ready to send the bill to the president’s desk. But for a while, one Texas Congressman stood in the way.

Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert delayed progress on the bill until he could review the details on Monday. Later in the day, Gohmert ultimately withdrew his objection.

Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will stay in session until they pass the relief bill.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

