Coronavirus: Pence will meet with DeSantis in Tampa Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Tampa on Thursday to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss the efforts the state is taking to combat COVID-19.

Pence, the head of the Coronavirus Task Force is set to meet with DeSantis at USF Health’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation.

The vice president was initially supposed to visit Sarasota on Thursday. He called off the visit, as well as his scheduled Florida bus tour, due to the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State.

Pence announced during a Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Friday that he would visit Florida and other hard-hit states like Texas and Arizona to speak with their governors.

Air Force Two is scheduled to arrive in Tampa around 1:45 p.m. Thursday The press gaggle will take place just after 3:05 p.m.

8 On Your Side will have a crew at the informal conference and will provide the latest updates online at wfla.com and through our Facebook and Twitter pages.

LATEST STORIES: