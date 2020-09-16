Coronavirus keeping Tampa Bay parents away from adopted daughter in China

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus restrictions are keeping a Tampa Bay family from their 4-year-old adopted daughter in China.

Eng-Suan, 51, and Cory Jarriel, 48, are a married couple who live in Pasco County. For two years they’ve been in the process of adopting a Chinese daughter, but the pandemic is keeping them from her.

The little girl who they were finally paired with is 4-year-old Jasmine, but couple is unable to travel to China because of international COVID-19 travel restrictions.

















Right now, there is a political movement to help families like the Jarriel’s unite with their adopted children overseas.

Hundreds of families, including adoption organizations, are working to open travel restrictions solely for families trying to adopt. The Jarriel family encourages everyone to write to their local congress members to help ease restrictions for families traveling to adopt.

We spoke with the National Council for Adoption who said the Jarriel family isn’t alone in their adoption troubles.

The National Council For Adoption in the Washington DC Area, Vice President of Education, Research, and Constituent Services, Ryan Hanlon, said hundreds of families around the country are struggling with a similar story.

He said they are optimistic about uniting these state-side families with their children overseas by the end of the year.

