Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Bay Rowdies’ league postpones season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer is postponed for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus.

The United Soccer League announced Thursday the season is suspended for “a minimum of 30 days,” following in the footsteps of several other major sports organizations.

“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in a statement. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”

The league says it will provide additional updates when appropriate.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies, who play in the USL, released its own statement in support of the league’s decision.

“We anticipate you may have a number of questions regarding tickets, new match dates and other concerns,” the statement said. “We don’t have all the answers yet, but will continue to pass along information as it becomes available.”

A statement from the Rowdies:

