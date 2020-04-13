Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases, 461 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now nearly 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, according to the latest figures from the state’s health department.

Health officials recorded an additional 548 cases on Sunday night, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 19,895.

Nine more deaths were reported Sunday evening, bringing the state’s toll to 461.

The health department reported six deaths in Tampa Bay over the weekend, three in Hillsborough County, two in Sarasota County and another two deaths in Pinellas and Pasco counties.

The United States now has 557,590 cases of coronavirus – more cases than China reported, where the outbreak began. As of Sunday evening, 22,109 people have died. Around the world, there are 1,860,011 confirmed cases. Nearly 115,000 people have died.

Over 420,000 people have recovered.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 759
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 124

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 100
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 455
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 88

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 98
Men: 52%
Women: 48%

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 226
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 75

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 46%
Women: 54%

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 236
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 43

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Men: 45%
Women: 53%

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 160
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 31

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 94
Men: 51%
Women: 49%

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 254
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 53

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 45%
Women: 55%

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 15

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 85
Men: 49%
Women: 51%

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 56
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 19

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 57%
Women: 43%

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 12 to 88
Men: 49%
Women: 51%

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 33%
Women: 67%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

