Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus: All Children’s Hospital accepting handmade masks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is calling on volunteers to make face masks for doctors, nurses, and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital is also accepting face shields, goggles, gloves and gowns. It will not accept used or opened items.

The masks would be used in non-patient care settings. Sewers must use 100% cotton fabric with a pattern (not a solid color or blue and white) and follow the instructions below.

Hand-SewnMaskInstructionsDownload

Donations will be collected on weekdays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the hospital’s Central Energy Plant, located at 461 8th Avenue South (loading dock on the east side of the building) in St. Petersburg.

Those with questions can call 727-767-4446.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida"

Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus"

Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient"

Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing"

bike sales booming

Thumbnail for the video titled "bike sales booming"

two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida"

Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing""

Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss