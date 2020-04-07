Coronavirus: All Children’s Hospital accepting handmade masks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is calling on volunteers to make face masks for doctors, nurses, and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital is also accepting face shields, goggles, gloves and gowns. It will not accept used or opened items.

The masks would be used in non-patient care settings. Sewers must use 100% cotton fabric with a pattern (not a solid color or blue and white) and follow the instructions below.

Donations will be collected on weekdays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the hospital’s Central Energy Plant, located at 461 8th Avenue South (loading dock on the east side of the building) in St. Petersburg.

Those with questions can call 727-767-4446.

