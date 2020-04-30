Coronavirus: 1,000-year-old mill resumes flour production amid shortages

(CNN) – An 1,000-year-old water mill is back in business.

The Sturminster Newton Mill in southwest England hasn’t been fully operational since 1970.

It resumed production to meet increased demand for flour during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mill was used during previous pandemics like the plague in the 17th century and the flu of 1918.

In the 1970s, it became a museum and made flour just two days a month during the summer.

It’s now produced more than 2,204 pounds (one metric ton) of flour over the past few weeks, the same amount as it would usually produce in an entire year

UK shoppers have been dealing with flour shortages in supermarkets.

The National Association of British & Irish millers (NABIM) says people staying at home have been baking more and “Both regular bulk buyers and consumers have been purchasing much more than normal.”

