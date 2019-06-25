Corgi Races headed to Tampa Bay Downs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The insanely adorable Corgi Races are headed to Tampa Bay Downs Sunday, June 30.

Over 80 Corgis from around the area will herd their way across the finish line battling for the 2019 racing trophy.

“It’s a non-wagering event. We have 88 racers this year that will run 25 yards and see who can take home the Corgi Cup,” said Joe Cavanaugh with Sunshine Corgi Rescue.

The yearly race hosted by the Sunshine Corgi Rescue organization will occur after the live horse-racing on Sunday.

The Corgis will begin to stretch their little legs and race around 6 p.m.

“It is humorous. We will probably see dogs that won’t even venture five feet from the handling gate,” said Cavanaugh.

For more information on the Corgi Races, head to the Sunshine Corgi Rescue’s Facebook page.