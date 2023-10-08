Monday morning will be the coolest of the week with lows in the mid 60s across the Bay Area. Clouds will stick around, but break apart late in the day with highs only rising to the low 80s.

Tuesday will be warmer with more sunshine, but will stay dry as highs rise to the upper 80s after a cool morning in the mid to upper 60s.

A warm front moves north Wednesday bringing warm and humid air to finish the work week. Rain arrives late in the day Wednesday with scattered morning and afternoon storms through Saturday before the next front cools things down next Sunday.