You’ll notice a chill in the air Monday morning as lows drop into the 50s and low 60s. Clouds stick around overnight and through the first part of your Monday before sunshine returns later in the day. It will be mainly dry Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will bring showers Wednesday and usher in much cooler air.

Lows Thursday through the weekend will drop into the 50s with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Rain chances creep back in the forecast next weekend as another front moves close to the Bay Area.