Sunday starts out with a partly cloudy sky as a front moves through, but the sky will clear nicely during the afternoon. Lows start out in the low 70s with highs only topping out around 80 degrees with breezy conditions.

Monday morning will be cooler with lows in the low to mid 60s. There could be a few passing coastal showers during the day Monday with windy conditions as highs only rise to the low 70s.

Tuesday morning will be the coolest with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday morning will be chilly with lows in the upper 50s before warming nicely into the upper 70s. Thursday will top out in the mid 80s with the next chance of rain arriving Friday.

A cold front will move through Friday drying things out just in time for the weekend as highs return to near 80 degrees.