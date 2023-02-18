Temperatures will start out in the low to mid 50s across the Bay Area after a cold front moved through overnight. The sky will become clear later today, but highs will only rise to the low to mid 70s. It will be breezy at times with a northeast wind around 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday will be warmer with lows starting around 60 degrees and highs around 80. There will be more clouds Sunday and Monday, but it will stay dry. Monday’s high will be in the upper 70s with low humidity.

Temperatures really warm Tuesday through next weekend with highs returning to the 80s and lows in the mid 60s with dry conditions.