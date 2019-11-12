Cooking with Mom: Curried Pumpkin Soup

We have a special guest in the Bloom kitchen – our host Carissa’s Mom making a seasonal recipe perfect for fall.

Nutrition SUPER star: pumpkin, Greek yogurt, and turmeric

Yield: 3-4 quarts

Prep time: 10

Cook time: 20

Total time: 30

Ingredients: 2 TBS EVOO

1 small onion diced

1-1.5 tsp ground sweet curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

1/8 tsp hot curry powder

½ tsp fresh ground pepper

1/8 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp salt (or to taste or need)

2 TBS butter 2+ TBS minced fresh ginger

2 large cloves garlic minced

2 tsp vinegar (I like seasoned rice vinegar; any light-colored vinegar will do)

1 32 oz. box of unsalted Chicken broth

1 sweet potato microwaved, peeled, and cut into small chunks

1 TBS molasses

1 can pumpkin 1 8 oz. container unsweetened fat free Greek yogurt

Directions: Add EVOO and onion to large soup pan.

Cook on medium low until onion starts to caramelize.

Add spices stirring and mixing until they bloom and aroma is released.

Start adding fresh ginger and spices into pan with butter.

Cook until just turning translucent.

Stir in one half the chicken broth.

Add sweet potato.

Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring to break up the sweet potato pieces.

Remove from the heat and add the rest of the chicken broth.

Blend the mixture until smooth. You can use a blender, immersion blender, or food processor …. Just make it smooth and be careful as it is HOT! Add the can of pumpkin, vinegar, and molasses to the soup and blend again. Return the pan to the heat and bring it just to a boil stirring as you go. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the yogurt. Blend again until uniform in color. Taste it!! If it needs a bit more salt …add it. If your sweet potato was not so sweet … add a bit of sugar … just a bit. You can always add more if needed but you cannot take it out. It is ready to serve. Garnish with a touch of extra yogurt on top with a sprinkle of cinnamon for flare.