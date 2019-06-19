Convicted rapist accused of attacking victim days after his release from jail

A convicted rapist in Washington is accused of attacking his victim again three days after he was released from jail, KCPQ reported.

In a King County courtroom, Francisco Carranza-Ramirez, 35, pleaded guilty to raping the victim, who uses a wheelchair in September 2018. His lawyers said he wanted to return to Mexico and asked the court not to impose community custody. A judge agreed to let him go with credit for time served and no community custody. He was released from jail on June 13.

As part of the plea, he was ordered to stay away from the victim for five years, but authorities say he violated the protection order two days after his release.

“The following day, the suspect assaulted the victim, knocking her out of her wheelchair, strangled her and threatened to kill her,” Sgt. Ryan Abbott said in a statement.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Carranza-Ramirez was nowhere to be found. Investigators suspect he’s in the White Center area and is homeless.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is now facing charges of second-degree assault, felony harassment, intimidating a witness and violation of a sexual assault protection order.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

