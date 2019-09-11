Convicted babysitter sentenced to 270 years in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man convicted of repeated sexual abuse, exploitation and torture of 3 young kids while babysitting was sentenced to 270 years in federal prison on Monday.

Andrew Franklin Kowalczyk was found guilty of sexually abusing and exploiting three children as young as 2-years-old. He was convicted after a 4-day trial on Dec. 6, 2018.

The jury took just 20 minutes to reach the verdict.

In addition to the 270 years, the 44-year-old received a life term of supervised release.

The jury found Kowalczyk subjected the three girls to sexual intercourse, sadistic and masochistic abuse and lascivious exhibition for child pornography.

“Andrew Kowalczyk’s abuse and torture of his victims was unthinkable and will forever impact their lives,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy J. Williams.

“Kowalczyk tried every conceivable tactic to delay prosecution and rob his young victims of the justice they deserve. Today his attempts to delay punishment for his horrific crimes have ended,” he said.

Authorities first learned of Kowalczyk’s abuse in early 2008, according to court documents. He was pulled over by a Washington police officer in December 2007 for driving a vehicle that didn’t belong to him, not having a driver’s license and giving the officer a false name.

Kowalczyk fled the traffic stop after refusing to step out of the vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.

He was later found and arrested at a hotel in Puyallup, Washington.

In January 2008, Des Moines police detectives obtained a warrant to search Kowalczyk’s digital devices found in the luggage he was traveling with. They found child pornographic videos and pictures, some of which appeared to be homemade. Detectives found some of the content was made using a camera found in Kowalczyk’s luggage.

Kowalczyk was charged in February 2008 with a single count of sexual exploitation of children. He was charged with eight additional counts in March 2012.

Kowalczyk’s case took a decade to come to trial because he sought the replacement of counsel more than a dozen times and filed motions to suppress evidence in what police said were repeated attempts to obstruct justice.