CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after being struck by a backhoe on a construction site in Clearwater, the police department said.
The Clearwater Police Department said the accident occurred near the corner of Virginia Avenue and South Bayview Avenue at the site of a new town home development.
Police said the worker died after being struck by a backhoe.
WFLA will update this story as we gather more details.
LATEST STORIES:
- Baseball field to be named after Lakewood Ranch teen killed one year ago
- Trapped crewman survived ‘hellish conditions’ inside capsized ship
- Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton
- Hurricane survivors struggle to start new life in Bahamas
- Construction worker dies after being struck by backhoe in Clearwater