Construction worker dies after being struck by backhoe in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after being struck by a backhoe on a construction site in Clearwater, the police department said.

The Clearwater Police Department said the accident occurred near the corner of Virginia Avenue and South Bayview Avenue at the site of a new town home development.

Police said the worker died after being struck by a backhoe.

WFLA will update this story as we gather more details.

