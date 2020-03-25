Live Now
Hillsborough County officials unanimously approve curfew, stay at home orders

Congress posed to pass coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — After days of intense debate, it looks like the Senate’s version of a massive coronavirus relief bill will likely pass the House as well.

The $2 trillion bill aims to soften the economic blow and bolster the healthcare system as the disease continues to spread.

It will be the biggest emergency bill ever passed by the Senate. Indiana Senator Todd Young (R-IN) is satisfied.

“So, I think Hoosiers are going to be happy with this package and its going to provide much needed relief,” said Young.

As it stands, the bill gives a one-time, $1,200 payment to most Americans making less than $75,000. It also increases unemployment benefits by $600 a week for up to four months. There’s $367 billion for small business loans and $500 billion in loans for major companies, like airlines.

Democrats promise those loans won’t be a hidden handout benefiting corporations.

“Since Sunday, we have dramatically changed this package, so that there will be transparency and accountability….to allocate these taxpayers funds to help these companies,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Senator Mike Braun said Democrats promised not to tack on unrelated spending items to the massive legislation.

“None of us are going to know every detail or iota, we try to, but the urgency factor is in place,” said Sen. Braun (R-IN).

He said Americans should feel the impact once it’s signed into law.

The House is expected to vote on the bill by unanimous consent, avoiding the need for all members to be present.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

