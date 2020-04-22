Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Congress can’t agree on how to vote remotely during pandemic

News

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – To keep lawmakers and their staff safe during this pandemic, Congress is considering ways to vote remotely but party leaders can’t agree on how to get it done. 

Congress agrees, it’s time to find a way to work and vote from home but Republicans say Democrats are rushing into an important decision.

“Why would you bring people back, jam through a proxy vote without having worked with both parties,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said. 

The Democratic plan would allow some lawmakers to stay home and choose another lawmaker in Washington to cast votes for them. 

McCarthy says that’s not what voters expect from their elected representatives.

“They lend their voice to a person they hold accountable every two years. In a proxy, the constituents did not lend their voice,” McCarthy said. 

“What’s this going to be like even after we relax social distancing, congress is going to change,” Representative Nanette Barragan, D-California, said. 

Congresswoman Nanette Barragan says proxy voting isn’t a drastic measure despite Republican claims. 

“You have committee hearing rooms where they’re so small, you can’t have the six feet separation,” Barragan said. 

House Republicans say they’re open to other measures that allow lawmakers to vote remotely but Democrats say they haven’t discussed alternatives, they were all in on proxy voting.

House rules committee chairman Jim McGovern says proxy voting was an easy solution that could be implemented quickly and he says Congress can’t ignore the issue.

“It’s not just a danger to us and our families, it’s a danger to other people we’re coming into contact with. It’s a danger to our staff,” Representative Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, said. 

Republicans and Democrats say they will talk and try to come up with a telecommuting plan both parties can support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate 

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate "

Instacart pay issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Instacart pay issue"

PPP program getting more funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP program getting more funding"

Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

Polk Co. aims to reopen county on May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk Co. aims to reopen county on May 1"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids"

Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss