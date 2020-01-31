Company releases world’s first nicotine style ‘match patch’

Live Now
(CNN) – A company is rolling out a new product to help those who are trying to give up meat.

Take a look at the “meat patch.” It’s a nicotine-style patch.

Strong Roots, the creator of the product says they’re supposed to be worn on the arm, like you see in the video player above.

The patches contain a bacon scent which is released by scratching the patch.

A professor at Oxford University says studies have shown that the scent can reduce food cravings. So just the aroma of bacon can reportedly leave you satisfied.

Strong Roots says the patch is only available in the United Kingdom.

