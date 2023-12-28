PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Palm Harbor businesses are now temporarily closed after a truck drove into one of them on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Alderman Road around 3:47 p.m., according to officials.

The front of the Texture Salon is completely boarded up. The gym right next door, Anytime Fitness, is also closed.

Sunshine Liquors provided surveillance footage to News Channel 8, showing the truck going slowly, then all of a sudden – the driver hit the gas.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, a 76-year-old man, accidentally accelerated and lost control of the truck.

Diane Cooper was on the other side of the salon, in her office at Anytime Fitness, when it happened.

“The truck had actually come through this wall. My office is at the corner right there, so it hit my wall, broke the wall, and I have a big IT stack behind me. It’s very heavy, it pushed that into me and pushed me into my desk,” she said.

Cooper said when the truck crashed through the next-door business, it sounded like a big explosion.

“I mean, it was kind of instantaneous, that was the thought, but then everything pushed into me. So, obviously, we knew something happened behind us,” Cooper said.

Due to the force, Cooper said a large table got pushed across the room, sending glass everywhere.

Thankfully, she said no gym members were at the front.

“I was really shocked. First of all, I was kind of hurting because it pushed me into my desk. So, my stomach here in the middle was hurting, and my hip on this side,” Cooper said. “But, I guess my adrenaline was pumping, and my first thought was, ‘Is everybody okay?'”

Gym members were trying to go to the gym all day on Thursday only to find it closed.

“I ride the bikes, and she rides the treadmills, and I thought, ‘What if anybody would ever drive through here and hit the windows?’ Obviously, it can happen, and it did,” said Dallas Klytta.

Dallas Klytta and his wife are both members of the gym. He said he wonders how long the gym will be closed.

“Obviously, it’s not going to be open tomorrow with the wall hanging through the doors,” he said.

FHP said nobody was taken to the hospital.

“That’s good news that during the holiday season here, nobody got injured. So, we’re all glad for that,” Klytta said.

Texture Salon posted on social media and said they will be up and running again as soon as possible.