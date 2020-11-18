Community leaders want to put a stop to gun violence in St. Petersburg following multiple shootings in recent days

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Angela Wheeler is in a daze. She attended a news conference and rally on Tuesday evening aimed at stopping gun violence in the city of St. Petersburg.

Over the weekend, two people were shot and killed in the city. One of the victims was Angela’s 23-year-old daughter Arnieceia Milton.

Angela Wheeler, pictured in the black t-shirt.

“I just wish they would stop with the gun violence. I never would have imagined that I would have to bury my daughter,” said Wheeler. “My daughter, she was innocent. She had two kids. Just somebody please, please, I just need justice.”

Arnieceia Milton

The St. Petersburg Police Department said an argument took place within a large crowd of people gathered on 16th Street South before shots rang out early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in front of Dread Pros & More salon.

Milton was struck by a stray bullet, police say she was not the intended target.

Investigators named 25-year-old Tyree Lamons Bell as the suspect. They believe Bell and Milton’s boyfriend got into an argument at another location. Bell returned, and detectives believe Bell opened fire.

Tyree Lamons Bell

Milton was mother of a 3-month-old and 8-year-old child, police said. They are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward.

On Saturday morning, a separate shooting claimed the life of Deauntazies Ramsey. Investigators say Ramsey got into an argument with John Grant when Grant pulled out a gun and shot him. Grant is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

John Grant is facing a second degree murder charge.

At Tuesday night’s press conference, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman told the crowd, enough is enough.

“We’ve had enough. There has been enough gun violence in this city,” said Mayor Kriseman. “No more shootings.”

Around the same the mayor was speaking, police responded to a shots fired call near Martin Luther King Street and 13th Avenue, several blocks from the event.

There they found one victim who was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. Two cars were also riddled with bullets.

A St. Petersburg police spokeswoman told 8on Your Side it’s far too early to say if this is connected with this weekend’s shootings.