Comic Con celebrates 10 years at Tampa Bay festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The annual Tampa Bay Comic Convention returns for the tenth year this weekend with all new fun for the whole family.

You can check out all of the colorful costumes, vendor artwork and unique collectibles Friday through Sunday (Aug. 2-4).

Tampa Bay Comic Con presents a large exhibit hall featuring celebrity guests, legendary comic book creators, comic books, toys, artwork, apparel, arcade games, and extensive programming.

Celebrity guest highlights include Michael Rooker, who portrayed Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition, Ron Perlman, who portrayed Hellboy in the movie Hellboy, and Bonnie Wright who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series.

Guest creator highlights include Joel Adams, Tracy Yardley, Takeshi Miyazawa, Darren Auck, and Mike DeCarlo.

Other events include the Florida Foam Fighting Sword Fighting Arena, Adult Nerdy Flow Yoga, a Pokemon Go meetup and The Grid: E-Gaming, a fundraiser to benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Click here for the full schedule of events

Tampa Bay Comic Con schedule:

Friday: Noon-midnight

Saturday: 9 a.m. to midnight (Exhibitor hall closes at 7 p.m.)

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission price:

3-Day: $60

Friday and Sunday only: $30

Saturday: $40

Kids 12 and under are free.

Tampa Bay Comic Con is in the exhibit hall at the Convention Center in Downtown Tampa at 333 S. Franklin St.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Tampa Bay Comic Convention.