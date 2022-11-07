It wasn't clear whether the suspension was a direct result of her ribbing the billionaire, but Musk warned that impersonator accounts without a "parody" label would be banned.

(NBC News) — Comedian Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account was suspended Sunday, the same day she changed her page’s title to “Elon Musk” and mocked the new CEO.

It wasn’t clear whether the suspension was permanent or a direct result of her mockery. It came as Musk announced that accounts that impersonate celebrities and other notables would be prohibited unless they’re labeled “parody.”

Twitter’s policy has always prohibited impersonation, but the immediate action is new.

Musk would appear to be the main beneficiary of his policy, which might seem to contradict his claim to be a “free speech absolutist.” Examples of suspensions for impersonating other people without the “parody” label were few.

