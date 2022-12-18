It will be clear and cold overnight with lows Monday morning in the 30s in northern communities and mid 40s here in the Bay Area. With a light wind, wind chills could dip into the upper 30s in Tampa so grab a heavy jacket as you head to work. With a few more clouds Monday afternoon, highs will rise nicely to the low 70s.

An area of low pressure will bring scattered showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday with a strong cold front bringing rain and storms late Thursday into Friday.

After the front Friday temperatures are really going to cool down. Next weekend highs will only rise into the 50s with lows in the low 40s.