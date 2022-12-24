The coldest morning of the season is here with many towns at or below freezing. Wind chills have been as low as the teens so bundle up if you’re going out today. Highs this afternoon will only rise to the mid and upper 40s with more late day cloud cover.

Christmas Day starts out cold again with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with colder wind chill values. With a mix of sun and clouds highs will only rise to around 50 degrees.

It stays dry all most of next week as temperatures warm quickly. By Tuesday, highs will be in the mid 60s and by Thursday we will be in the upper 70s. 80s return Friday and into next weekend so we don’t have to wait long for warmer weather.