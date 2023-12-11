Keep your coat handy as temperatures dip into the upper 40s across the Bay Area Tuesday morning with temps in the upper 30s along the nature coast. High clouds will stick around Tuesday afternoon with warmer temperatures rising to the low 70s.

There won’t be much rain at all Wednesday and Thursday with mainly southern communities having the best chance. Highs will stay in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Expect a better chance of rain Friday and especially Saturday as the next storm system moves in. Isolated showers will stick around Sunday with much drier air next week.

Highs will be in the low 70s this weekend with lows in the mid 60s before high temperatures cool to the mid and upper 60s next week as lows return to the 50s.