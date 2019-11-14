Cold fronts bringing cooler air to Tampa Bay in coming days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures may have briefly re-bounded Thursday afternoon to near 80 degrees but this will be short lived. The next cooldown arrives Friday and this one is here to stay.

Weekend temperatures will be considerably cooler both Saturday and Sunday.

Before the weekend arrives, a cold front will bring increased rain chances Thursday night into Friday morning. After the front passes by noon Friday, cooler and drier air will surge in Friday afternoon and night.

Temperatures will not rise very high Friday afternoon before the surge of cooler air arrives. Temps will likely start off in the upper 60s Friday morning and rise to near 71 degrees by noon. After noon, temps will likely fall back in to the 60s early Friday afternoon and continue to fall Friday night in to the 50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon will only feature highs in the 70s even though we’ll see lots of sunshine. Morning lows on Sunday will dip into the lower 50s in most spots.

The cooler weather will stick around through the weekend. A second front will sweep through early next week to reinforce the cooler air, keeping below-average temps in the forecast through the middle of next week.

