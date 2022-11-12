Clouds will increase overnight ahead of our next cold front that arrives Sunday. Showers will develop early Sunday morning and move southward throughout the day. Lows Sunday start out in the mid to upper 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will feature a few afternoon showers, but most of us will stay dry. With more sunshine highs will rise to the upper 70s after cooler lows around 60 Monday morning.

Tuesday will be dry and warm with highs in the low 80s before the next front brings showers Wednesday and cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday.

A third front will provide showers next weekend with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.