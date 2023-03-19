It starts out very cold this morning with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s across the Bay Area. There will be a lot of cloud cover throughout the day, but only a few isolated showers. With a north breeze, highs will only rise to the low and mid 60s.

Showers move through tonight, but most of us will be dry Monday morning as lows drop into the upper 40s. Sunshine returns Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

The warm up continues Tuesday after a chilly morning in the low 50s. Afternoon highs will rise to the upper 70s.

Wednesday starts out in the low 60s with highs returning to the low to mid 80s. Temperatures stay well above average through next weekend with rain chances slim to none.