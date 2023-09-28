Tampa (BLOOM) – This coming Saturday, September 30, John’s Pass Park will be bustling not just with beachgoers, but also with volunteers committed to environmental conservation. The non-profit organization Coastal Crusaders is hosting a beach clean-up to spruce up the area and offer the community a hands-on opportunity to participate in environmental stewardship.

A Youth-Led Phenomenon

Coastal Crusaders is no ordinary environmental non-profit. The organization was founded by Zoey, a remarkable 14-year-old who has been volunteering with several environmental groups for years. Initially started as a way to clock in volunteer hours for the National Honor Junior Society (NHJS), Zoey’s involvement soon transformed into a fervent passion. As she engaged in tasks like beach clean-ups, storm drain clearings, and tree plantings, the love for environmental conservation grew. She found herself frequently fielding questions from intrigued community members asking how they could contribute. From this fertile ground, Coastal Crusaders was born.

Why John’s Pass Park?

John’s Pass Park is a popular recreational area that also grapples with environmental challenges due to its frequent use. The upcoming clean-up is an opportunity to rejuvenate this beloved local gem while raising awareness about ecological responsibility. Coastal Crusaders aims to engage participants in various activities, such as trash collection, clearing debris from watergoats, and even storm drain cleanings.

All Supplies Provided — Plus a Chance to Win!

Volunteers don’t have to worry about bringing their own supplies. Coastal Crusaders will provide all necessary materials for the clean-up. The cherry on top? Participants can turn in the trash they collect to receive a ticket, entering them into a drawing to win a prize bucket. This exciting gift basket will include an array of goodies, the most tantalizing of which is a fishing trip sponsored by Hubbards Marina.

Coastal Crusaders is not just about cleaning up; it’s about creating environmental stewards. It’s a call to action for everyone to consider the role they play in safeguarding Mother Earth. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, young or old, the organization invites you to join them this Saturday. It’s a step towards community-building, environmental conservation, and possibly even winning some goodies along the way.