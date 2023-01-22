MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard transported 68 people to Cuba on Sunday after crews were alerted about four different migrant vessels off the coasts of Florida last week.

According to the Florida Coast Guard, the first vessel was located about 15 miles south of Key Colony Beach around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after Sector Key West watchstanders spotted the boat.

After the first migrant vessel was located, Coast Guard watchstanders were made aware of three more vessels found off the coasts a few days later.

On Friday, the first migrant boat of the day was spotted by the Coast Guard Air station Clearwater aircrew. According to officials, watchstanders spotted a wooden vessel around 8:20 a.m. about 5 miles southeast of Dry Tortugas.

A short time later, around 2:35 p.m., a good Samaritan notified watchstanders of yet another migrant boat about 50 miles southwest of Key West.

The last boat spotted on Friday was located around 6:40 p.m., after watchstanders were notified of the vessel about 25 miles south of Big Pine Key.

“Coast Guard and partner agency air and sea crews patrol all day, every day to ensure people return to their families alive.” Lt. Cmdr. Tanner Stiehl, Coast Guard District Seven said in a statement. “Use safe and legal means available to come to the United States.”

Officials stated once everyone was aboard the Coast Guard cutter, they received food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention.

For family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, the Coast Guard asks that you contact your local federal U.S. representative.

According to Coast Guard, crews have interdicted 5,183 Cubans since Oct. 1, 2022.